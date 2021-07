Brault (lat) threw 1.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Low-A Bradenton on Sunday. He gave up a single and two walks while striking out three, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Barring setback, the left-hander could return to the Pirates' rotation by the end of July. He's expected to make at least one more minor league start for Triple-A Indianapolis. Brault compiled a 3.38, 1.20 WHIP and 38:22 K:BB in 42.2 innings for Pittsburgh in 2020.