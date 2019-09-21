Pirates' Steven Brault: Mauled in Milwaukee
Brault (4-6) took the loss in Friday's 10-1 rout at the hands of the Brewers, coughing up six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.
A Kevin Newman error took some of the sting out of the damage to his ERA, but this was still the third straight poor outing for Brault as he fades down the stretch. The southpaw will make one more trip to the mound in 2019, carrying a 5.07 ERA and 90:49 K:BB through 108.1 innings into Friday's home start against the Reds.
