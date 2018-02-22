Pirates' Steven Brault: May start season in bullpen
Brault's best chance to crack the Opening Day roster may be as a bullpen arm, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
As things stand now, the Pirates' rotation appears to be Jameson Taillon, Ivan Nova, Chad Kuhl, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove (shoulder). Due to this, there's been talk of a "bullpen apprenticeship" of sorts for Brault and right-hander Tyler Glasnow as a way to ease them into major-league action. The left-handed Brault has shown dominance over Triple-A hitters to the tune of a 1.94 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and an 8.2 K/9 last season, but his major-league numbers were much more tepid (4.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 6.0 K/9). His stock in redraft leagues would be relatively low if he is unable to crack the rotation, but there still seems to be hope for him to move into the rotation at some point if he finds success as a part of the relief corps.
