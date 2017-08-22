Pirates' Steven Brault: Moving to bullpen
Brault will move to the bullpen in Triple-A, Brian Peloza of Pirates Prospects reports.
The Pirates desperately need left-handed relief help, so this may be an effort to both limit Brault's innings and fill that major league roster hole at the same time. He threw a career high 155.2 innings in 2015 and just 108.2 in 2016. He's already at 128.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors this season, so a move to the bullpen would allow the Pirates to make him useful while keeping him from putting undue stress on his young arm. The plan is for Brault to throw one inning Tuesday, take a day off, throw on consecutive days Thursday and Friday, and likely come up to the majors shortly afterwards.
