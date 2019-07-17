Brault (shoulder) will likely throw off a mound over the weekend, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault landed on the injured list prior to the All-Star break with a left shoulder strain. He resumed throwing Sunday and could be cleared to throw off a slope in the near future, at which point a timetable for his return could come into focus. In the meantime, Dario Agrazal will continue to fill in for Brault in the rotation.