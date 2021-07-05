Brault (lat) could begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, and he could progress to minor-league game action in the near future. The southpaw has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season due to a lat strain that he sustained in late March and will likely require several rehab starts following his lengthy absence, but he could return to the Pirates shortly after the All-Star break if his rehab assignment goes well.