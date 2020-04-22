Pirates' Steven Brault: Nearing throwing program
Brault (shoulder) will resume throwing in 3-to-5 days, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Brault is said to be in the "advanced stages of rehab" from the left shoulder strain that shut him down in early March. It's taken him longer than expected to get to this point, but the southpaw is now ready to start ramping back up in preparation for what figures to be a sixth-starter/swingman role for the Pirates.
