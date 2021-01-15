Brault agreed to a one-year, $2.05 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The 28-year-old southpaw logged a career-best 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 21.3 percent strikeout rate last season. He had never posted an ERA south of 4.61 prior to 2020, and he still walked far too many batters (12.4 percent), so regression seems to be in order.

