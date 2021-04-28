Brault (lat) has been doing "light strengthening exercises" but isn't yet throwing, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault has been shut down since March 19 due to a left lat strain and is on the 60-day injured list as a result. The southpaw won't be able to make his season debut until at least June, although a better idea of his return timetable could come into focus once he starts throwing again.