Brault (1-3) earned the win against St. Louis on Thursday, hurling nine innings and allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight.

The impressive performance was easily the best of the season for Brault, who went the distance for the first time in his career and racked up a season-high eight strikeouts. The only hits he allowed came in the third inning, when St. Louis pushed across a run on a walk and a pair of singles. Brault needed an efficient 110 pitches to make it through nine frames and held the first four batters in the Cardinals' order to a 1-for-15 mark with six strikeouts. He'll try to carry over the momentum from Thursday's outing in a home matchup against the Cubs on Tuesday.