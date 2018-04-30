Brault has been moved to the bullpen, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Brault has struggled through five starts this season, compiling a 5.54 ERA and 15:14 K:BB through 26 innings while making it into the sixth inning just once, so the Pirates opted to shift him to a relief role. Nick Kingham, who carried a perfect game into the seventh inning in his major-league debut Sunday, will take Brault's place in the starting rotation.