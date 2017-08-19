Play

Brault was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in four relief innings against the Cardinals on Friday, and the Pirates will opt to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. Dovydas Neverauskas was promoted as a corresponding move, and he will serve as the long man out of the bullpen. Brault is deserving of a shot in the rotation, and if the Pirates have a need, he could get that shot when rosters expand in September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast