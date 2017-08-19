Brault was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in four relief innings against the Cardinals on Friday, and the Pirates will opt to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. Dovydas Neverauskas was promoted as a corresponding move, and he will serve as the long man out of the bullpen. Brault is deserving of a shot in the rotation, and if the Pirates have a need, he could get that shot when rosters expand in September.