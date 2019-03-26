Brault is currently on the outside looking in at a roster spot, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As it stands, Brault seems likely to open the season in the minors. The southpaw will travel with the Pirates to Cincinnati ahead of Thursday's season opener, however, and if it's determined that Jordan Lyles (side) won't be ready for his first turn through the rotation, Brault will take his roster spot. Through 16.2 innings this spring, Brault compiled a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB.