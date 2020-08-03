Brault did not allow a baserunner and struck out four across three innings against the Cubs on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Brault has been working as the opener in the fifth rotation spot for the Pirates through two outings this season. He's now worked five scoreless innings, surrendering only one hit and two walks. With injuries to both Mitch Keller (oblique) and Chad Kuhl (finger), Brault may have the opportunity to work as a traditional starter on his next turn through the rotation.