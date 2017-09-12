Brault (1-0) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts in his first career win Monday over the Brewers.

Brault picked up his first win in what was also his first ever quality start. He allowed three runs on eight hits over five innings last Tuesday, his first major league start, but he walked two batters and didn't record a single strikeout. He was much sharper against Milwaukee, although the Brewers lineup has struggled mightily in recent weeks. Look for the Pirates to keep giving Brault a look in the season's final games, as he has done enough to put him in the conversation for a rotation spot next season.