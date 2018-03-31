Brault picked up his second career victory Friday, hurling three scoreless relief innings against Detroit. He gave up two hits and a walk while striking out three.

The lefty settled down after a rough start, throwing 34 of 47 pitches for strikes. At this stage of Brault's career, he's simply looking to establish himself in the major leagues, whether it's as a long reliever or starter. He doesn't have great stuff but was named the organization's minor league pitcher of the year in 2017. Given Friday's multiple-inning performance, it's unlikely Brault will be available to pitch Saturday.