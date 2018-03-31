Pirates' Steven Brault: Pitches effectively against Tigers
Brault picked up his second career victory Friday, hurling three scoreless relief innings against Detroit. He gave up two hits and a walk while striking out three.
The lefty settled down after a rough start, throwing 34 of 47 pitches for strikes. At this stage of Brault's career, he's simply looking to establish himself in the major leagues, whether it's as a long reliever or starter. He doesn't have great stuff but was named the organization's minor league pitcher of the year in 2017. Given Friday's multiple-inning performance, it's unlikely Brault will be available to pitch Saturday.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Serves up mediocre start Friday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Role still evolving•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: May start season in bullpen•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Allows four runs in no-decision Sunday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Tosses five strong Wednesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...