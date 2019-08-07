Pirates' Steven Brault: Pitches well in no-decision
Brault allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Tuesday.
He needed the Pirates offense to erase a two-run deficit after he left to avoid the loss, but Brault was overall pretty sharp in his first outing back from his shoulder injury. That's very encouraging because before landing on the IL, Brault was showing signs of significant improvement. In his last 10 starts, Brault is 3-0 with a 2.54 ERA, which has dropped his overall ERA to 4.09. In 19 appearances, including 10 starts, Brault is 3-1 with a 1.50 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 66 innings this season. He will start again Sunday at the Cardinals.
