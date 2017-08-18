Pirates' Steven Brault: Recalled from Indianapolis
Brault was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
With Wade LeBlanc landing on the 10-day DL due to a left quadriceps strain, Brault will make another trip up to the big leagues. During a pair of appearances with the club this year, he's allowed two earned runs off four hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings. He figures to serve in a long relief role out of the bullpen moving forward.
More News
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...