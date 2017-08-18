Brault was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

With Wade LeBlanc landing on the 10-day DL due to a left quadriceps strain, Brault will make another trip up to the big leagues. During a pair of appearances with the club this year, he's allowed two earned runs off four hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings. He figures to serve in a long relief role out of the bullpen moving forward.