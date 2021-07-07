Brault (lat) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Bradenton on Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Brault threw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday and felt good afterward, so he'll take another step in his recovery process Sunday. The southpaw has been on the 60-day injured list since the start of the regular season due to a left lat strain and will likely require several rehab appearances before he's activated, but he's been making good progress recently and could return sometime in late July or early August.

