Brault (shoulder) could return to the rotation after throwing a minor-league rehab outing in the coming week, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

Huntington said that Brault felt good after throwing four simulated innings Saturday. "The next step is a rehab outing and then we'll determine the next step," Huntington stated. The lefty, who has missed three weeks, compiled a 2.20 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in his last eight appearances (41 innings) before getting hurt. Even if the rehab start on Wednesday or Thursday goes well, he won't return to the rotation until the following week at the earliest.