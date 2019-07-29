Pirates' Steven Brault: Rehab start on tap
Brault (shoulder) could return to the rotation after throwing a minor-league rehab outing in the coming week, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.
Huntington said that Brault felt good after throwing four simulated innings Saturday. "The next step is a rehab outing and then we'll determine the next step," Huntington stated. The lefty, who has missed three weeks, compiled a 2.20 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in his last eight appearances (41 innings) before getting hurt. Even if the rehab start on Wednesday or Thursday goes well, he won't return to the rotation until the following week at the earliest.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Fires successful sim game•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: To throw sim game•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Throws bullpen session•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Nearing mound work•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: To resume throwing Sunday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Will be sidelined beyond minimum•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...