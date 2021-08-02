Brault (lat) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday at Milwaukee, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault has been on the shelf since late March after suffering a strained left lat, and he'll rejoin Pittsburgh's rotation Wednesday after making three rehab starts in the minors. The left-hander covered four frames in his last rehab outing, so he may face some workload limitations as he returns to major-league action.