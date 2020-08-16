Brault is slated to start Wednesday's home game against the Indians, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals and Reds roster pools, the Pirates only played two games last week, denying Brault of any starts. He'll return to the pitching schedule Wednesday while JT Brubaker jumps ahead of him in the order, robbing Brault of a two-start week in the process. Since Brault had been working as part of a tandem with Chad Kuhl in his prior appearances, he hasn't covered more than three innings in any outing this season. With that in mind, expect Brault's pitch count to be capped Wednesday.