Brault was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Brault gets promoted to the majors once again after George Kontos (groin) and Joaquin Benoit (knee) both hit the 10-day disabled list. He has a 4.50 ERA in eight innings out of the big-league bullpen this season, but owns an impressive 1.94 ERA over 120.1 innings as a starter at the Triple-A level.