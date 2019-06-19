Pirates' Steven Brault: Role in flux
Brault is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Brault's season-long numbers (4.40 ERA, 1.55 WHIP in 47 innings) aren't anything special, but he's been stingy over the past month, allowing only eight runs (seven earned) in 30.2 innings spanning six outings (four starts). However, with Trevor Williams (side) set to return from the injured list Wednesday and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) in line for a potential reinstatement by the end of the week, Brault's role is currently in flux. If Lyles -- who threw a four-inning simulated game Tuesday -- is given the green light return from the IL to start Sunday -- Brault would likely move to the bullpen at least for the current week. In such a scenario, the lefty could still re-enter the rotation next week, but only if the Pirates decide to demote Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Turns in best start of 2019•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Throws well in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Showing improvement•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Expected to remain in rotation•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Tosses 5.1 scoreless frames•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Getting another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...