Brault is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Brault's season-long numbers (4.40 ERA, 1.55 WHIP in 47 innings) aren't anything special, but he's been stingy over the past month, allowing only eight runs (seven earned) in 30.2 innings spanning six outings (four starts). However, with Trevor Williams (side) set to return from the injured list Wednesday and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) in line for a potential reinstatement by the end of the week, Brault's role is currently in flux. If Lyles -- who threw a four-inning simulated game Tuesday -- is given the green light return from the IL to start Sunday -- Brault would likely move to the bullpen at least for the current week. In such a scenario, the lefty could still re-enter the rotation next week, but only if the Pirates decide to demote Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis.

