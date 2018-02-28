Although Brault is expected to start 2018 in the bullpen, a spot in the starting rotation hasn't been ruled out, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

It would likely take injuries for Brault, who threw a pair of scoreless innings Tuesday, to crack the rotation. "We did not tell him he's on the team," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We told him what the opportunity is: prepare to start and we'll see how it all plays out." The plan is for both Brault and Tyler Glasnow to open the season in the pen. If Joe Musgrove (shoulder) or any other starter starts out on the DL, however, then the team would likely look to one of the aforementioned pitchers to fill the void.