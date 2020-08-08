Brault allowed three hits and three walks without recording an out in Friday's 17-13 loss to the Tigers.

After hurling three perfect innings in his last outing, Brault threw only 13 of 32 pitches for strikes. Despite the inconsistency, the lefty will likely continue serve as a piggyback pitcher because of the team's lack of depth. Brault's fastball velocity (92.5 mph) dropped below the 93-mph mark for the first time in 2020, but the team made no mention of injury.