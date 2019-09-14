Brault (4-5) allowed 10 runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts across 2.2 innings while taking a loss against the Cubs on Friday.

All of Brault's great progress has gone down the tubes in his last two starts, as he's yielded 15 earned runs in his last eight innings, raising his ERA a whole run. Brault had posted a 2.86 ERA in his prior 15 appearances before Sept. 7. His biggest problem Friday was the home run, as he yielded five long balls, matching how many homers he had allowed in his previous 12 outings combined. Brault now owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 103 innings this season. He will look to get back on track Thursday at home against the Mariners.