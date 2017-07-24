Pirates' Steven Brault: Season debut rocky
Brault allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk in one inning Saturday against the Rockies.
His season debut at Coors Field probably didn't go the way he envisioned, but the lefty has made some adjustments since 2016. He boosted his average fastball velocity from 91.7 mph last year to 93.5 mph Saturday. He also threw that fastball on 26 of 28 pitches. While his stay with Pittsburgh could be short-lived (as he was recalled primarily for depth in Colorado), he's re-shaped his pitching outlook from an average-speed tosser to a fairly hard thrower. Brault compiled a 2.06 WHIP and 1.13 WHIP in 100.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis and could see more action with the Bucs in the coming months.
