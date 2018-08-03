Brault was sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Brault was booted to the bullpen after a disappointing April but didn't fare much better than and has now been removed from the roster entirely. He could be back in the big leagues at some point later in the season but his 4.93 ERA and 14.6 percent walk rate give little reason to believe he'll be a fantasy asset. Dovydas Neverauskas will take his spot on the roster.