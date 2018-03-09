Brault allowed three runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings Friday against Philadelphia. He struck out two batters without surrendering a walk.

The lefty is set to start 2018 as a left-handed arm out of the bullpen. It was thought that he might sneak into the rotation with Joe Musgrove (shoulder) questionable for the season's start, but manager Clint Hurdle said the team won't need a fifth starter until April 8 -- and he expects Musgrove to be healthy by then.