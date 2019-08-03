Brault (shoulder) will return from the injured list to start Tuesday against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

A shoulder strain has kept Brault out for nearly a month, but he's ready to go following just one rehab outing. He recorded a decent 4.15 ERA through nine starts and six relief appearances prior to the injury, though neither his 19.4 percent strikeout rate nor his 11.7 percent walk rate was particularly good.