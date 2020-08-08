Brault will start Sunday's series finale against the Tigers in place of Joe Musgrove (ankle), Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Brault piggybacked off Chad Kuhl on Friday, but he allowed four runs while not recording an out. It was a short outing, but he still threw 32 pitches, so the Pirates are likely to keep a close eye on the lefty's workload Sunday. Prior to Friday's outing, Brault gave up only one hit through five scoreless innings to begin the season.