Pirates' Steven Brault: Set to start Tuesday
Brault will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Jameson Taillon (elbow) landed on the injured list Saturday and Chris Archer (thumb) is also on the IL, pushing Brault and Nick Kingham into the starting rotation. Brault has made four appearances out of the bullpen this season and has allowed eight runs on 10 hits across 8.2 innings.
