Pirates' Steven Brault: Shelled in loss to Rockies
Brault (2-1) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks across six innings en route to a loss Monday against the Rockies. He struck out one.
Brault steadied himself after allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, but a three-run home run from Trevor Story in the fourth inning broke the game open. The lefty hung in there, needing just 86 pitches to get through six frames, but he didn't receive much run support in his bid to avoid his first loss of the season. Brault allowed just one earned run through his first eight innings this season, but he's been shelled for nine runs over his last two starts to inflate his ERA to 4.74. He'll look to right the ship Saturday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Hit hard in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Gets win in spot start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Confirmed as Thursday starter•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Candidate for Thursday spot start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Pitches effectively against Tigers•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Serves up mediocre start Friday•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...