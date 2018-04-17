Brault (2-1) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks across six innings en route to a loss Monday against the Rockies. He struck out one.

Brault steadied himself after allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, but a three-run home run from Trevor Story in the fourth inning broke the game open. The lefty hung in there, needing just 86 pitches to get through six frames, but he didn't receive much run support in his bid to avoid his first loss of the season. Brault allowed just one earned run through his first eight innings this season, but he's been shelled for nine runs over his last two starts to inflate his ERA to 4.74. He'll look to right the ship Saturday against the Phillies.