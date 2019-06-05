Pirates' Steven Brault: Showing improvement
Brault allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Braves on Tuesday.
The left-hander failed to make it through five innings, so he wasn't going to factor into the decision anyway, but the Pirates bullpen imploded during the late innings once again in this defeat. Brault still has unattractive numbers this season, but he's pitched better lately, posting a 2.45 ERA over his last four outings. Overall, he is 2-1 with a 5.45 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 34.2 innings over 10 appearances, including four starts. Brault is expected to remain in the rotation and pitch again at the Brewers on Sunday.
