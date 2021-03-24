Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk revealed Wednesday that Brault will be shut down from throwing for a month due to a lat strain, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Brault left Friday's spring game against the Orioles with what was described as arm tightness, but Tomczyk provided more clarity on the lefty's injury after getting a chance to evaluate him. The southpaw won't throw for at least a month, and he likely won't be ready to pitch in games for approximately 10-to-12 weeks. Brault is expected to serve as a prominent member of Pittsburgh's rotation once he's healthy, but his absence could pave the way for one of Wil Crowe, Trevor Cahill, Chase De Jong or Cody Ponce to fill a starting role to begin the regular season.