Pirates' Steven Brault: Shut down with sore shoulder
Brault won't throw for two weeks due to a strained left shoulder.
Brault also dealt with a shoulder strain last season, which sent him to the injured list for nearly a month over the summer. Since he won't even be re-evaluated until just 10 days before the start of the regular season, another trip to the injured list to begin this year appears quite likely.
