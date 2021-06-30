Brault (lat) will throw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault resumed facing hitters late last week, and he'll throw two innings in Bradenton prior to heading to Pittsburgh to continue his rehab with the major-league club. The Pirates haven't yet announced a clear timetable for the left-hander's return to major-league game action, but he's been progressing well recently.

More News