Brault (lat) will throw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brault resumed facing hitters late last week, and he'll throw two innings in Bradenton prior to heading to Pittsburgh to continue his rehab with the major-league club. The Pirates haven't yet announced a clear timetable for the left-hander's return to major-league game action, but he's been progressing well recently.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Slated to throw live BP•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Side session on tap•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Throwing side sessions•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Ups throwing distance to 120 feet•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Increases throwing distance•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Resumes playing catch•