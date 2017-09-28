Pirates' Steven Brault: Slated to start Sunday
Brault will start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Brault will make his fourth and final start of the season Sunday. While the 25-year-old has pitched primarily out of the bullpen for the big club this season, he held his own in a trio of September starts, compiling a respectable 2.81 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 16 innings. He'll look to close out his season on a high note and strengthen his case for a potential rotation spot in 2018.
