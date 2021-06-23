Brault (lat) is scheduled to throw his first live batting practice later this week, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brault is still on the 60-day injured list and isn't expected to return to major-league game action prior to the All-Star break, but he's been ramping up his activity recently, and his late-week live BP will mark the first time he's faced hitters since he suffered a lat strain in late March. Following his upcoming throwing session, Brault will likely rejoin the Pirates to continue his rehab with the major-league training staff.