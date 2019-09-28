Pirates' Steven Brault: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Brault struck out 10 while allowing four runs on four hits with four walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Friday.
The left-hander pitched so well in June, July and August, but he ruined all the progressed he made with an ERA more than 9.00. At least he struck out a season-high 10 batters Friday night. Brault ends the season with a 4-6 record, 5.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 113.1 innings.
