Brault (4-3) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five through 6.1 innings to record the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Brault only allowed two hits entering the seventh inning, but he gave up another two hits in the seventh frame and was removed after allowing a RBI-single after a fielding error. Brault uses his fastball the majority of the time, but 69 of his first 70 pitches were fastballs in this contest. The left-hander has a 3.88 ERA and a 4.25 FIP through 15 starts this season. Brault is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals at PNC Park.