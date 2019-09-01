Pirates' Steven Brault: Strikes out five in win
Brault (4-3) gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five through 6.1 innings to record the win over the Rockies on Sunday.
Brault only allowed two hits entering the seventh inning, but he gave up another two hits in the seventh frame and was removed after allowing a RBI-single after a fielding error. Brault uses his fastball the majority of the time, but 69 of his first 70 pitches were fastballs in this contest. The left-hander has a 3.88 ERA and a 4.25 FIP through 15 starts this season. Brault is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals at PNC Park.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Takes no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Suffers another tough loss•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Suffers tough loss•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Takes no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....