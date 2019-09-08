Brault (4-4) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Cardinals on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has made so many strides since a terrible beginning to the year, but this outing sets him back a bit, as it's his worst start since May 12. Brault came into the night with a 2.71 ERA in his last 13 outings, but this rough night against the Cardinals moves his record back down to .500 and pushes his ERA above 4.00 again. He has a 4.13 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 100.1 innings this season. Brault is scheduled to pitch next at the Giants on Thursday.