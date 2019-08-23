Pirates' Steven Brault: Suffers another tough loss
Brault (3-3) allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Thursday.
For the first time all season, Brault's ERA has dipped below 4.00, but he's hardly been rewarded for all his great work. Over his last 11 starts, Brault owns a 2.62 ERA, and yet, he is also just 2-2 and hasn't won a game since June 14. Since returning from a shoulder injury on Aug. 6, Brault has a 3.52 ERA but is 0-2. Overall, he possesses a 3.98 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 83.2 innings this season. Brault will pitch next at the Phillies on Tuesday.
