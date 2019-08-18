Pirates' Steven Brault: Suffers tough loss
Brault (3-2) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts across seven innings but took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday.
The left-hander was absolutely brilliant, but the Pirates couldn't push across a run, as they stranded the bases loaded three times. Brault reached a new season high in strikeouts, and the only run he allowed was a solo shot to Kris Bryant, but that was enough to spoil his outing. Still, Brault has improved significantly since the beginning of the season, as he now owns a 4.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 77.2 innings this season. He will start next against the Nationals at home on Thursday.
