Pirates' Steven Brault: Takes no-decision
Brault allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday.
The left-hander finished an out shy of qualifying for the win, but it wouldn't have mattered anyway, as the Pirates bullpen blew the lead the team built with Brault on the mound. This wasn't a great outing for the 27-year-old , though, with Brault walking as many batters as he struck out for the first time since June 4, and the homer he yielded was the first one in his last seven outings. Brault is 3-1 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 70.2 innings this season. He will pitch again Saturday at home against the Cubs.
