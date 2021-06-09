Brault (lat) has progressed to throwing side sessions, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brault recently increased his throwing distance to 120 feet, and he's now thrown off a mound twice in the past few days. The southpaw will still need to ramp up his workload, and he doesn't yet have a timetable for a potential rehab assignment. However, he hasn't suffered any setbacks since he was shut down in late March, and he's still trending in the right direction.
