Pirates' Steven Brault: Throws bullpen session
Brault (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Brault has been out with a strained left shoulder since early July. He's scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday and a simulated game over the weekend, at which point his return timeline may become clearer.
