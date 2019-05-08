Pirates' Steven Brault: Throws four innings in no-decision
Brault allowed two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks across four innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old pitched fairly well, but he walked three batters and gave up a homer in four frames. One of those free passes was aboard when Brault allowed the bomb. After giving up the lead in the fourth, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle pinched hit for Brault in the bottom of the inning. Brault probably did enough, though, to earn another start since Chris Archer (thumb) and Jameson Taillon (elbow) are both on the injured list. He is 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 12.2 innings this season.
