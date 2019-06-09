Pirates' Steven Brault: Throws well in no-decision
Brault surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Brewers.
Brault tossed five scoreless innings to begin the day, but he gave up a solo homer in the sixth and another run crossed the plate in the seventh. He didn't factor into the decision, though he certainly pitched well enough to earn the victory. The 27-year-old owns a 5.05 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 34:24 K:BB across 41 innings this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Showing improvement•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Expected to remain in rotation•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Tosses 5.1 scoreless frames•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Getting another start•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Will be primary pitcher Friday•
-
Pirates' Steven Brault: Gets win as primary pitcher•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...