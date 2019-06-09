Brault surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Brewers.

Brault tossed five scoreless innings to begin the day, but he gave up a solo homer in the sixth and another run crossed the plate in the seventh. He didn't factor into the decision, though he certainly pitched well enough to earn the victory. The 27-year-old owns a 5.05 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a 34:24 K:BB across 41 innings this season.